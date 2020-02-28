Historic McNab House moving after nearly 100 years

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The McNab House is moving from Pompano Beach to McNab Park.

“It’s believed to be the first house in Pompano Beach to have electricity,” said Pompano Beach City Commissioner Tom McMahon.

The house will eventually be converted into a restaurant and will still have the original furniture and light fixtures, according to McMahon.

“So the plan is to make it a restaurant for many people to enjoy,” he said, “for people to understand the history of Pompano Beach and where Robert McNab came from and the agriculture our city was founded on.”

Nguyen Tran, the Director of the Community Redevelopment Agency, said there’s no better place for the house to be moved to.

“What more appropriate location to relocate it than in McNab Park,” he said.

The city is saving the house from being demolished.

Work to get the house off the ground began months ago in preparation for its five-block journey to its new destination.

Some power lines and traffic lights will be down from 7 a.m. until noon Sunday morning.

Tran added, “He’s going to swing the house around, move it around Atlantic by 7 a.m.”

