HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Hispanic Unity of Florida has launched a workforce development initiative aimed at helping low-to-moderate income job seekers in Broward County, thanks to a $500,000 commitment from JPMorganChase.

The program, part of HUF’s Center for Working Families, will provide training in digital literacy, English language proficiency, and industry-specific skills to prepare participants for high-demand careers in aviation, healthcare, and technology. It will serve youth, working-age adults, and older adults, focusing on the 13% of Broward County residents living below the federal poverty level.

“This investment from JPMorganChase is groundbreaking,” said Felipe Pinzon, President and CEO of HUF. “We both seek to create greater opportunities for families to achieve economic prosperity. We have many talented clients that visit us every day. With their support, we will be able to link our clients’ existing skills with a vocational training program that will enhance their quality of life.”

JPMorganChase officials say the initiative aligns with their mission to support economic mobility.

“We are proud to support Hispanic Unity of Florida in their efforts to address critical workforce needs in Broward County in communities that are often overlooked,” said Maria Escorcia, Southeast Region Executive for Global Philanthropy at JPMorganChase. “Our goal is to empower individuals with the skills and opportunities they need to thrive in today’s competitive job market, because good paying jobs create strong communities.”

The program will work with local businesses and schools to provide hands-on training and learning experiences, addressing gaps in technology skills and English language abilities.

Click here for more information on HUF’s Workforce Education and Training Program.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.