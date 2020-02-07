Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach hosts charity Seaglass Rosé Experience

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach played host to a VIP party Thursday night, kicking off a weekend charity event called the Seaglass Rosé Experience.

It’s all about celebrating South Florida’s favorite sparkling blush wine and raising money for Autonation’s Drive Pink initiative, benefiting the Dolphins Cancer Challenge.

Professional Indycar driver Jack Harvey was the celebrity host.

“Being here, just being here tonight, there’s so much positivity at the moment,” Harvey said. “So many good vibes, so many people just trying to help more people.”

“I was diagnosed with cancer last year and went through a very difficult time,” Seaglass co-founder Carlos Suarez said. “I was cleared of cancer, and your life takes on a whole new meaning when that happens.”

“This is an event. We hope to make it an annual event every year. We hope to bring the community together,” Autonation executive vice president Mark Cannon said. “The Dolphins Cycling Challenge is Feb. 29. Join AutoNation, join Venice Magazine, join the Dolphins, get together, let’s raise a lot of money.”

Meteorologist Vivian Gonzalez was also at the charity event.

You can check out the Seaglass Rosé Experience Saturday and Sunday on Fort Lauderdale Beach, right across from the Hilton.

