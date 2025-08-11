FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale is experiencing elevated tides this week that may cause temporary flooding in low-lying areas, city officials said.

In a news release issued Sunday night, officials said rainfall during high tide could slow drainage and cause additional ponding on roadways until the water recedes.

They listed several steps residents in flood-prone areas may take:

Use caution when driving through flooded areas.

Avoid creating wakes that can push water toward homes and businesses.

If possible, avoid driving through standing water if you can’t see the roadway.

Officials said city crews are actively monitoring the road conditions, adding they will provide updates if needed.

