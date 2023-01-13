WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A wrestling match at Cypress Bay High School in Weston turned dangerous for a student who was competing there.

He suffered some sort of head injury and was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

According to fire crews, he was alert at the time.

The student was competing from a visiting team in the Battle of the Bays tri-county varsity wrestling event.

There has been no update on his condition.

