FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A young man was surprised with a generous gift.

Deontae Shuler was 9 years old when an accident left him completely paralyzed.

Monday, the high school senior received a $10,000 grant from a helpful organization.

“I didn’t know about any of this,” said Shuler. “Like, it’s really cool that, like, to get the word out about spinal cord injuries and people with disabilities.”

The organization provides financial grants to help pay for rehab and physical therapies.

“So we’re honored to have Deontae here and being able to provide him with this financial relief and better his life,” said Executive Director of Walking with Anthony, Anthony Purcell.

Walking with Anthony is a non-profit organization inspired by Purcell, who also became paralyzed after an accident as well.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.