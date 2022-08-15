HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A high school softball player has scored big off the field.

Saint Thomas Aquinas Senior Raylee Leiman raised $5,000 for Conine’s Clubhouse at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood.

The clubhouse is a hotel-like facility named after former major leaguer and Marlins world champion Jeff Conine, where families can stay for free while their children are hospitalized.

Leiman collected the money through a raffle she organized through her own charity called RBI’s 4 Cancer.

“This makes me really grateful that I get to help these people and stepping out of our comfort zone and my comfort zone,” said Leiman. “Getting to talk to new people and experience more things and seeing more smiles.”

“For Ray to put forth her effort and say, ‘I want to give back’ at this young age — I think she’s a tremendous role model for everyone in South Florida right now because she didn’t have to do this,” said Conine.

The money will help fund expenses at Conine’s Clubhouse.

Raylee has committed to playing softball at North Carolina State University.

