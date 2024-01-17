MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miramar high school senior faced a judge after he was arrested for allegedly bringing a gun to school.

Eighteen-year-old Kyzaiah Connor appeared in court, Wednesday morning.

“Mr. Connor, you’re charged with possession of a firearm on school property,” said Broward Circuit Judge Chris Brown.

According to police, the teen brought a firearm to Henry D. Perry Education Center, located at 3400 Wildcat Way.

During Connor’s court appearance, his parents told the judge that they are shocked by the allegations.

“I just want to get him home,” said his mother, Nicola Davis.

“OK, and do you have firearms in the house?” said Brown.

“No. I don’t know where he get that from,” said Davis.

Connor’s father said his son has never been in trouble with the law, adding that the teen made a very big mistake.

“He went to a new school, and since he gets there, he’s been complaining about somebody bothering him; it’s a group of guys,” he said. “That don’t justify him, because we are very upset about this whole situation, ’cause he could have come and talk to [his mother].”

“He has always lived with you,” Brown asked Davis.

“Yes, he’s always home, Your Honor. I’m trying to figure out when he had time to get a gun. He goes to school and home,” she said.

The Broward State Attorney’s Office wanted a $20,000 bond for Connor.

“This is very serious, and it’s not a mistake,” said Assistant State Attorney Eric Linder. “The gun didn’t mistakenly end up in his waistband when he decided to go to school. It’s bad judgment, bad, very bad.”

Linder argued this situation could have turned out quite differently.

“This is becoming — not just in Florida, in this country — school shootings, Your Honor, and every time you see one, everyone seems to ask, ‘Why wasn’t something done?'” said Linder. “And now we have a case here where a student was found with a gun at the school and, I guess, are the appropriate steps going to be taken to ensure that it doesn’t happen again?”

In the end, because he had no criminal history, Connor was given a $5,000 bond, and he has to be fitted with an ankle monitor. In addition, he cannot return to the school unless the district allows it.

“He just made a stupid mistake, and we just had to support him and try and get him home,” said his father.

Because he’s 18 years old, Connor is being held at the Broward County Jail with adults. As of late Wednesday afternoon, he has not paid his bond.

