FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale high school has been placed on lockdown after police were told a student brought a gun on campus.

Wednesday afternoon, Dillard High School was placed on lockdown after Fort Lauderdale Police received a tip that a student brought a gun to campus after being bullied.

The campus, located at 2501 NW 11th St., was placed on lockdown around dismissal for officers to be able to search the school.

7Skyforce hovered over the school as multiple police vehicle surrounded the campus.

According to students, the student had been bullied and reportedly brought a gun on campus, which led to a Code Red lockdown, and students were all placed in one location and told to be quiet.

7News spoke to a parent who was waiting outside the campus for her daughter.

“I was on my way to pick her up, and she said, ‘Where are you? They’re rushing us into the gym,'” said the mother, “and by the time I got here, she said, ‘Don’t rush because they’re not going to let us out,’ and she just texted me right now. She said they were searching row by row for a weapon.”

“We went to grab food, and when we came back it was locked,” said a student outside of the campus.

When asked what are the procedures when the school is under Code Red, the student said they bring them all to safety and that often in her classroom students are placed inside a closet.

She also said it happens more often than people would think and didn’t seem to be bothered.

As for the mother, she said her daughter is a senior and can’t wait for her to graduate, to no longer have to be in fear of the worse.

Officers were able to locate the student and they were unarmed.

