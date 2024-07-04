TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - A grieving widow is speaking out and demanding answers one day after a father of three was fatally shot in Tamarac.

As loved ones prepare to lay 25-year-old Christopher Mathurin to rest, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are on the search for the alleged gunman.

Destiney Mathurin, the victim’s wife, told 7News that the entire family is devastated.

“Me and Chris prayed, bro, Chris get on his knees, and he prayed every night, bro,” said

Now the widow is trying to make sense of something impossible to understand.

“Me and Chris got three kids, like three, one is identical to him, I got to look at my son every day,” she said as she fought back tears. “My daughter’s birthday is Sunday, and he’s not gonna be there for my baby.”

Investigators said the shooting happened on Wednesday at around 2:15 a.m., in the area of Commercial Boulevard and Northwest 64th Avenue.

BSO deputies responded to the scene and found two crashed cars at the scene. One was smashed into a wall that separated the road from a backyard.

Inside one of those cars was Christopher, who had been fatally shot. Whoever was in the other car fled the scene.

“Caller advising they heard shots and someone shooting with a firearm and they ran into the bushes near the Chase Bank,” said a dispatcher over Broadcastify police scanner.

Deputies are now trying to figure out what led to all of this and why a young father of three is now dead.

“This man get on his knees and pray to God, bro, and you took him, you took him, you took him,” said Destiney.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

