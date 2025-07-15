FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog trapped inside a burning Fort Lauderdale apartment was rescued by a police officer, who was later hospitalized after pulling the animal to safety.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue were dispatched to the 700 block of Northwest 12th Terrace following reports of an apartment fire with a dog trapped inside.

At the scene, crews found smoking billowing into the air from a unit and after conducting a thorough search, officials determined that the fire originated in the kitchen.

The fire was extinguished very quickly and everyone was able to escape the flames—including the family’s beloved dog, rocky, who was saved by an heroic police officer.

Fire officials said the officer ran inside the burning apartment to rescue the dog before firefighters arrived. Unfortunately, she did inhale a substantial amount of smoke, which she’s now being treated for at a local hospital.

A 19-year-old and a 15-year-old were home at the time of the fire—their mother, a healthcare worker, told 7News that she was working nearby when she received a frantic phone call from her children. She said she immediately rushed home.

“I’m just grateful everybody’s good, everybody’s alive, the dog is alive because they were really worried about the dog. So I’m just glad everybody’s alive because only God knows,” said the mother.

The family is now waiting for the red cross to help them with their next steps.

The official cause of the fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshal.

