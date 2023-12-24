POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Around two dozen homeless families are off the streets days before Christmas, all thanks to Heroes Hub.

The organization works with first responders to do charitable acts, and they arranged for these families to stay at a hotel for the next 12 days.

The group and deputies with the Broward Sheriff’s Office also handed out gifts to children in Pompano Beach on Saturday.

Jamika Miller, a mother of two, describes what it’s like now that she has a roof over her head for the holidays.

“Peace of mind, knowing that me and my kids are not in the streets and sleeping in somebody’s park, and having a room, a warm room to be able to be comfortable in,” she said.

