DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A brave boy accepted a challenge to become hero for a day, and to squeeze in a movie matinee, thanks to South Florida nonprofit.

Eight-year-old Jake got to experience a fun and exciting day on Saturday with his family, community members … and Batman.

He may be facing a tough battle with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, but Jake, seen wearing a gray T-shirt with the Batman symbol, was all smiles as posed with the Caped Crusader, Batwoman and several first responders.

“It’s very cool,” said the boy.

His mother, Christina Duenas, thanked the Mystic Force Foundation, for making this day possible.

“I think it’s actually amazing. It’s pretty awesome that you have really awesome people, really awesome foundations that help kids that have cancer,” she said. “Their life pretty much stops when they get that diagnosis, and to be able to give them fun and just to be able to give them a smile its amazing.”

Jake and the Dark Knight were escorted by Davie Police and Fire Rescue to the Cinemark Paradise in Davie in the Batmobile to see the new superhero movie “The Flash.”

