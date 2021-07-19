POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A boat captain spoke out about saving a group of divers from a sinking boat off Pompano Beach.

Cellphone video captured the moments when the Safari Diver capsized and began to sink into the water Sunday afternoon.

The divers aboard the boat ended up trying to stay afloat while they waited for rescue crews.

Oliver Paoli, captain of the AquaLife Diver with more than 25 years of experience, said he knew exactly what to do when he saw what was happening.

“Something clicked, and we went over there as fast and the boat went fast,” he said. “The boat knew what was going on, and we flew over there quickly, swung the boat carefully because we were on the water. We approached carefully, we deployed the tagline and flagged it down. Some people were hanging on to their bags and stuff, and I said, ‘Never mind the bags. Leave the bags behind, and we’ll get you on the boat.’ Everybody was happy in the end and safe.”

There were no known injuries reported.

It remains unclear what caused the boat to sink.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.