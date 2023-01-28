FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Henry E. Kinney Tunnel in Fort Lauderdale has reopened following a week of work.

Crews on Monday shut down Federal Highway between Southeast Second and Seventh streets so they could pour concrete.

The roadway reopened to traffic on Friday.

The construction work is part of the Henry E. Kinney Tunnel Improvements and Pedestrian Plaza project that will also create a pedestrian plaza on the tunnel top and also resurface the Las Olas Boulevard intersection.

