FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale tunnel that leads to the city’s downtown area is closed for construction until Friday.

The Henry E. Kinney Tunnel, located on Federal Highway between Southeast Second and Seventh Street, is shut down.

All traffic is being detoured to alternate routes.

Drivers traveling northbound on Federal Highway will be detoured to Southeast Seventh Street, Southeast Third Avenue and Broward Boulevard.

Southbound traffic on Federal Highway will be detoured to either Broward Boulevard, Southeast Third Avenue, or Davie Boulevard.

The reason for the closure is due to workers pouring fresh concrete and other renovations.

Roads are expected to reopen at 5 p.m. on Friday.

