Heavy rains bring flooding to Lauderhill neighborhood

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Halloween weekend got off to a soggy start, as heavy rainfall soaked streets in a Lauderhill neighborhood.

In total, Broward County received 3 to 5 inches of rain on Saturday, as well as a street flood advisory.

7News cameras captured drivers inching carefully through large puddles of water in an attempt to prevent any damage to their cars.

