COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials think all the rain that fell in parts of Broward on Monday brought down a large tree in Cooper City.

It uprooted along Stonebridge Parkway near Court View Drive.

Workers had to cut up the tree and make room for the city to make repairs to the damaged sidewalk.

