WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - Several heavily armed officers swarmed the area of an apartment complex in Wilton Manors due to a violent crime case.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene at Manor Grove Apartments, along the 1900 block of North Andrews Avenue, where several Wilton Manors Police Department officers were seen surrounding the building with long guns.

The entrance to the complex was cordoned off with police crime scene tape with several cruisers and an armored SWAT vehicle parked near a building entrance.

Officials said officers were working a violent crime case and advised residents in the area to shelter in place.

Wilton Manors officers worked with Fort Lauderdale Police to apprehend the subject.

Authorities have since left the area.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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