SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Heavy downpours caused flooding in low-lying neighborhoods in Broward County.

With the rain being stationary, multiple flood advisories were issued for much of Broward County, including areas like Davie, Plantation, Lauderhill and Pembroke Pines.

Some areas have already received over 3 inches of rain, causing significant flooding on the roadways.

7News cameras captured some of the high waters covering the roads near West Sunrise Boulevard and Northwest 7th Avenue.

There were also reports of high water on the roadways at North Federal Highway near Commercial Boulevard.

Other intersections merely received a few inches of standing water.

Southern parts of Broward County are often susceptible to flooding, especially in low-lying neighbors.

Drivers are advised to find alternated routes and urged to use extreme caution.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.