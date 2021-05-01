Heart attack survivor reunites with Broward Health Coral Springs staff who treated her

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman who said she nearly died after she suffered a heart attack visited the hospital when she was taken to say a special thank you to the medical team who helped save her life.

It was a very welcome reunion for Lisette Caro at Broward Health Coral Springs, earlier this week.

The 50-year old returned one year after she was rushed to the emergency room.

“I was home with the kids, and my son and daughter found me unresponsive,” she said.

Dr. Gary Lai, Chief of Emergency Medicine at Broward Health Coral Springs, said they used what he described as aggressive treatment to save her life.

“What really stands out for me mostly, in all these cases in my career, is just the miraculous turnaround that she made,” he said.

However, Caro might not have made it to the emergency room if it wasn’t for the quick thinking and actions of her 14-year-old daughter, who performed CPR until first responders could arrive.

“The lady on the phone was telling me what to do, and then I also watch a lot of ‘The Office,’ and there’s an episode where they did compressions, they teach them how to do it, and they use a song, so I did it to that,” said Caro’s daughter.

“A year later, here I am. I’m very grateful for Dr. Lai and all the ER and the [intensive care unit] staff,” said Caro.

Caro said she never thought she could suffer from a heart attack. Her blood pressure is usually low, and she doesn’t have a history of cardiac disease in her family.

