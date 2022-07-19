DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A rabies alert has been issued in certain parts of Davie.

The Florida Department of Health in Broward County said a feral cat tested positive for rabies, Tuesday.

The rabies alert will be in effect for the next 60 days.

The affected areas cover Southwest 36th Court, to the North Florida Turnpike, to East Orange Drive, to South Davie Road to the West.

The Department of Health and Broward County are urging residents to make sure all their pets’ vaccinations are up to date following this alert.

