Health officials hold coronavirus prevention seminar for seniors at Hallandale Beach community center

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - As coronavirus cases rise in Broward County, health officials from the Chen Senior Medical Center held a seminar on coronavirus prevention for seniors at a community center in Hallandale Beach.

On Monday morning, Dr. Faisel Syed and his colleagues answered questions from senior citizens about why they’re more susceptible to the coronavirus than the rest of the population and what they can do to protect themselves from contracting it.

The doctors said elderly people are more susceptible to the coronavirus because their immune systems are weaker than those who are younger, making them more susceptible to other illnesses, and that they have to be more careful than everyone else.

They also provided ways in which they can prevent the coronavirus, such as washing their hands, giving less handshakes and more elbow bumps, and staying away from family members and friends who may be showing signs of a cold.

“So, in the same way that seniors are more susceptible to getting things like the flu or the cold, it’s the same,” Syed said. “It’s all the same because typically the more medically complex are our seniors.”

“If we are conscious about this, maybe we can stop it,” Marta Garazi, one of the seniors who attended the seminar, said. “For that, we have to be very, very — we have to take precautions because we have to stop it.”

The mayor of Hallandale Beach said city officials are sanitizing and disinfecting surface tops twice as much as they did before the coronavirus crisis hit so that their elderly population remains safe.

If you have questions or concerns about the coronavirus, call 1-866-779-6121.

