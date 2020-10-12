Health care systems in Broward to host free vaccinations for children and young adults

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three health care providers in Broward County are coming together to host free vaccinations for children and young adults.

Broward Health, Memorial Healthcare System and Community Care Plan announced on Monday that they will be holding their 2nd Annual Vaccinate Broward initiative to help ensure the county’s younger residents are fully vaccinated now that Broward County Public Schools have resumed in-person learning.

The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Oct. 24, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at several locations across the county.

Officials said vaccinations are one of the most effective ways parents can protect infants, children and teens from 16 harmful diseases. It is important that parents ensure their children are up to date on their vaccinations.

The following vaccinations will be available for children and young adults between the ages of 4 and 20 years old.

DTaP: diphtheria, tetanus, acellular pertussis (whooping cough)

IPV: inactivated poliovirus

MMR: measles-mumps-rubella

Varicella: chicken pox

HPV: human papillomavirus infection

Tdap: tetanus, diphtheria, acellular pertussis (whooping cough)

Meningococcal: meningitis

Influenza: flu

To adapt to COVID-19 precautions, Memorial Healthcare System will offer drive-up service at Memorial Primary Care in Hollywood. Broward Health will offer vaccinations at three of its locations in Fort Lauderdale, Weston and Pompano Beach.

To expedite the check-in process, officials encourage parents and guardians to register their child at VaccinateBroward.com.

