DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida-based foundation hosted a walk with a purpose in Deerfield Beach this weekend

Families gathered Sunday morning for the annual Healing Hearts Walk at Quiet Waters Park along South Powerline Road.

The event, hosted by the Bobby Resciniti Healing Hearts Foundation, offered free group and private grief counseling for bereaved parents and siblings.

The nonprofit was founded in 2006 by Bob Resciniti after a car crash resulted in the loss of his son.

Sunday’s walk allowed participants to remember their loved ones.

“The walk is filled with love to honor our angels. Along the walk, the path of the walk, are angel signs in memory of our children that left this world too early,” said Christine Graham, a member of Healing Hearts’ committee.

The foundation offers the free services at Bobby’s Place, its grief center in Coral Springs. It has been serving the community for 17 years.

