FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A domestic dispute involving Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis and his former partner took a disturbing turn, leaving the mayor hurt and landing his assailant behind bars, police said.

According to court records, Daniel Curran was taken into custody on Wednesday. The 34-year-old appeared before Broward Circuit Court Judge Corey Friedman on Thursday.

Curran was charged with violating a domestic violence injunction and battery on a person 65 years of age or older

During the hearing, Trantalis, who is 72 years old, said he had opened the door to reconnecting with the suspect to some degree, but the encounter became violent.

“I thought maybe there was some way to rehabilitate Danny by trying to reconnect and hopefully steer him into counseling and mental health treatment, and I failed at that,” said Trantalis. “At the end, this past weekend, he threw me to the ground. He committed everything that’s in the information with regard to the violent act against me, and then I realized that there was no hope for this relationship.”

At some point, Trantalis called the police, and Curran was arrested.

Friedman set the suspect’s bond at $6,000 — $1,000 for contempt of court and $5,000 for the battery charge.

The judge also ordered Curran to have no contact with the mayor, as well as refrain from returning to the location of the incident and possessing firearms, weapons or ammunition.

Curran is being held at the Broward County Jail, but he has already paid his bond. Further details about the circumstances surrounding his arrest were not immediately released.

