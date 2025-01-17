HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman is recounting her painful nightmare after, she said, she was the victim of a hit-and-run while walking her dog.

Speaking with 7News on Friday, 39-year-old Marina said the incident happened on Saturday night on the corner of Northwest 17th Avenue and Taylor Street in Hollywood.

Marina explained she was crossing the intersection when someone hit her right before taking the last step to get on the sidewalk.

“He plowed right into me. I just remember seeing him accelerating, and I put my hands on the hood of the car. Next thing I know, I am smashed on the windshield,” she said.

The driver took off, leaving her lying on the street.

“Next thing I know, I look up, and he’s backing up, so backing back up to 17th, and went straight on 17th and just left me there sitting in the road,” she said.

Marina said her dog, Layla, was dragged with the car. She and her family looked for her pet for several hours before finding her in a family member’s home.

“This very smart little girl walked all the way back to my parents’ house, and in the morning, they went to go open the windows, she was just sitting outside, waiting, like ‘Hi, can you please let me in?'” said Marina.

Marina was taken to the hospital, where she underwent emergency surgery as a result of her injuries.

“I have screws, a plate, and some fake bone in there,” said Marina.

Doctors told her she might need a full knee replacement in just a couple of years.

Following her release from the hospital, Marina now wears a cast and said she won’t be able to walk for at least three months.

While she’s unsure of the brand of the car that hit her, she has a message for the driver.

“There’s a special place in hell for you, because I couldn’t leave someone like that in the middle of the street. I mean, that’s heartbreaking,” said Marina.

