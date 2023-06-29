FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several parents who lost their children in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School expressed their disappointment with the acquittal of the former school resource officer who, they argue, could have done more during the massacre.

Tony Montalto, who lost his daughter Gina in the Feb. 14, 2018 massacre, shared his reaction to Scot Peterson’s not guilty verdict on all counts that was handed down on Thursday afternoon at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale.

“His inaction contributed to the pain of our entire community, and we don’t understand how this jury looked at the evidence that was presented and found him not guilty,” he said. “Someday [jurors will] be able to talk about it if they choose to. I’ll be interested to hear what they have to say, but again, this case was about the law. It was not whether or not his actions were cowardly.”

Tom Hoyer, who lost his son Luke in the mass shooting, also weighed in with his reaction.

“In this case, Scot Peterson was dropped off at the very door of the building that the shooter went in, 10 feet from the door. He could have taken 10 steps forward, he could have been a hero,” he said. “Could have taken 75 square – 20 steps backward and be a coward, and he took the steps backwards. There is no accountability for this. All the evidence, all the video, it just shows that he valued his life over the lives of the people on the third floor, and you just can’t help but contrast that with the video that came out of the bodycam for the police officer that responded in Allen, Texas, came out yesterday. Individual, by himself, running hundreds of yards, towards the gunfire. You can hear him on the video saying he doesn’t know where the shooter is. He doesn’t stop; he keeps moving forward, until he finds the shooter and engages and neutralizes him. Scot Peterson backed up and hid behind the pole.”

Artist Manuel Oliver, who lost his son Joaquin in the shooting, did not mince words during an interview with CNN.

“It’s another failure, like, the system did it again and again and again. I’m watching this individual crying like a victim. He signed [up] for a job that he did not deliver. Shame on him for that, too,” he said.

