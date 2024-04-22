TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - A reported gas leak in Tamarac prompted a swift response by rescue crews.

Tamarac Fire Rescue and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue’s Hazmat team arrived at the scene along the 3100 block of West Commercial Boulevard, Monday afternoon.

7Skyforce flew over the scene on Monday afternoon showing the leak appearing to be under the sidewalk right at the corner of Northwest 31st Avenue and Commercial Boulevard.

Teams have to dig up the sidewalk so they can access the leak.

As crews work to locate and contain the leak, Commercial Boulevard was closed to traffic in both directions.

It’s unclear how the leak started.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.