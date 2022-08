PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews rushed to clean up a chemical spill in Plantation.

The incident happened at the central water treatment plant at 700 NW 91 Ave,. Monday morning.

The substance that was spilled was sodium hydroxide, which is known as lye.

No one was hurt as crews worked to to neutralize the chemical.

