MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police responded to a hazmat situation at Whispering Pines Center in Miramar after a student brought a sealed bag containing unbroken pills onto the campus, authorities said.

Miramar Police units responded to the school, located at 3609 South Douglas Road, on Wednesday morning.

Police said that out of an abundance of caution, the school resource officer immediately secured the bag and placed it in a safe location away from students and staff, pending further examination.

“As a precautionary measure, a police officer took that, contained it, and then meade the appropriate notifications,” said Miramar Police Chief Delrish Moss.

A few staff members reported feeling lightheaded, prompting a response from Miramar Fire Rescue.

“Some people did say that they felt nauseous, that they had some symptoms,” said Moss.

No one was taken to the hospital.

“We made sure that we triaged every individual that complained of any symptoms at all, made sure that every single individual was decontaminated appropriately to ensure that we could return everybody back to a normal school day,” said Tara Smith with Miramar Fire Rescue.

Broward Sheriff’s Office hazmat units were also requested to ensure the area was safely evaluated.

At this time, there is no confirmed threat to students or staff, and the situation remains under control, police said.

“We’re not sure what that was. We’re not sure what the level of exposure was, but so far, we found, through preliminary testing, that nothing was hazardous, so nothing should have caused those symptoms,” said Moss.

Authorities are working to determine the nature of the substance.

“We’re fortunate that it’s going to have a happy ending, that no one’s really harmed,” said Moss.

Whispering Pines Center is an alternative education public school with just under 200 students enrolled.

A spokesperson for Broward County Public Schools said the student responsible will face consequences.

