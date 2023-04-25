POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating why two people have died and another person fell critically ill after working at warehouse in recent days.

BSO and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded to Baer’s Furniture outlet, at 1589 NW 12th Ave., Tuesday morning.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene as people were rushed out of the warehouse by fire rescue.

A hazardous materials team arrived at the scene to find any potential contaminant that may have made the people sick, who, authorities said, worked inside the building at different times and started to feel sick in the last few days. They have not found a direct link between the victims.

The three victims went to the hospital on their own accord after feeling sick.

From their preliminary investigation, officials have determined that the people who fell ill was not due to being in the building, and that while they were at the warehouse, whatever cause their condition must have happened somewhere else.

According to Baer’s Furniture CFO, Ira Baer, there was a mix up.

The outcome of the investigation is welcomed news for the family-owned business.

“I’m just happy that all of our employees are safe,” Baer said. “No one’s gone home sick, no one’s gone to the hospital and everything checked out fine.”

He is grateful for the response and is relieved that no harm was found.

“Did an amazing job and we thank the first responders for the work they did,” Baer said. “They came into the building to be triple cautious to our employees, checked again and again and released us back to work.”

Authorities are reassuring the public that this incident is not a threat to the area or the community, and the investigation continues.

The warehouse has been cleared and is opened for business.

BSO are still investigating this incident.

