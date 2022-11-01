OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews burned off fuel from a gas tank leak in South Florida.

Oakland Park and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the propane gas leak along the 300 block of Prospect Road, Tuesday morning.

Hazmat teams responded to the scene to try to get the leak under control.

Prospect Road was closed off for several hours as crews worked to handle the gas leak. All lanes have since been reopened.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.