FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A haze that was seen blanketing over much of Broward County has cleared up.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue issued a smoke advisory, Thursday, following a fire miles away, in Palm Beach County, near Lake Okeechobee.

Strong winds from the northwest carried the smoke towards the Fort Lauderdale area, making it tough to see for many drivers.

7Skyforce hovered over Eastern Broward, where the dark skyline was prominent at around 10:30 a.m., Thursday.

FLFR told 7News they received calls from locals saying they smelled fire.

“So, we started getting calls this morning at about 10:30 a.m. about a large amount of smoke across our city, and we quickly realized that it’s due to a fire in the Palm Beach County area, near Lake Okeechobee,” Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue spokesperson Frank Guzman told 7News. “There’s no hazard this time for people who are perfectly healthy; however, if you have a particularly sensitive respiratory system, you should limit your time outdoors until the haze clears.”

Doctors urged those with respiratory issues to take precaution.

“Patients that have pre-existing lung disease with asthma or emphysema, particularly the elderly are affected most,” Dr Randy Katz, Memorial Healthcare System.

Katz said people affected should wear masks or avoid the outdoors until the haze clears.

“So the best solution or thing that you can do is really stay indoors,” he said.

As of early Thursday afternoon, the haze had dissipated and many residents told 7News they didn’t even notice it.

“Could you smell it? See it?” said 7News reporter Brandon Beyer.

“Yeah we could smell it, but couldn’t see it,” said one resident.

“We thought it was fog at first, but yeah it was smoke I guess,” said another resident.

With the smoke gone almost as quickly as it arrived, Broward residents enjoyed a sunny rest of their day.

“I made it home quick and it didn’t affect me,” said a third resident.

Things cleared up when the fire stopped burning.

