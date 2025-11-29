FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino gave 7News a preview of their exciting Hard Rock The Holidays event to celebrate Christmas.

7News’ Lynn Martinez and Alex Miranda got a sneak peek of the magic as they played host for the event’s opening VIP night on Black Friday.

Guests will be able to experience Christmas in a unique way as the guitar hotel lights up the night sky.

“I feel the Christmas spirit! Christmas costumes and the girls dancing on the water with some Christmas music, feel the Christmas spirit and the guitar, the lights, I love it. I love it all,” said Octavio.

With more than 2 million lights and over 20 displays spread across 24 acres at the hotel, guests are in for a magical time.

“There is so much magic here happening throughout. There is incredible shows going through the facility when there’s, oh, my goodness, there is snowmen and ice princesses,” said Susan Renneisen, the vice president of community affairs and special events.

On top of seeing performers floating and dancing on water, some lucky attendees could even get the chance to chat with Santa and his helpers.

The 13 minute light show spectacular is synchronized with holiday music, which is sure to get everyone into a jolly mood.

