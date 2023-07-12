HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Hard Rock International has once again teamed up with global brand ambassador Lionel Messi to introduce a new culinary creation: “Made For You by Leo Messi” – the Messi Chicken Sandwich. This addition to the menu is inspired by one of the soccer legend’s beloved Argentinean dishes from his childhood.

Timed perfectly with Messi’s historic entrance into Major League Soccer and his presence in South Florida, the sandwich is set to make its mark at the iconic Guitar Hotel, located at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood. Starting today, enthusiasts of food, soccer, and sports worldwide can experience a new level of greatness by indulging in the Messi Chicken Sandwich, available at participating Hard Rock Café locations and Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos through in-room dining.

“I’m thrilled to share the flavors of my home country with the world through the launch of my very own Chicken Sandwich, inspired by one of my favorite dishes, the Milanesa,” said Messi, the world-renowned soccer sensation and international icon. “There’s no better partner than Hard Rock International to bring this creation to life. Like any exceptional teammate, Hard Rock has been with me during historic milestones, and I can’t wait for my fans all over the world to savor one of my cherished childhood favorites that still makes me feel at home, no matter where I am in the world.”

The Messi Chicken Sandwich draws inspiration from Messi’s profound appreciation for Milanese, a quintessential Argentinean culinary delight. According to a news release, the sandwich features a crispy Milanese-style chicken breast crowned with melted provolone cheese and an herbed aioli. Complemented with fresh tomatoes and arugula, the sandwich is served on a toasted artisan bun.

“Leo Messi is not only one of the greatest athletes and cultural icons on the planet, but also an ambassador who shares a close alignment with our organization’s values,” stated Jim Allen, Chairman of Hard Rock International. “We are incredibly honored to collaborate with someone who embodies the spirit of a champion and exemplifies winning in every aspect of his professional and personal life. We eagerly anticipate welcoming him to the United States as a cherished member of our extended Hard Rock family.”

As part of the promotional campaign, Hard Rock International has released a TV commercial titled “Something New is Cooking.” Directed by Marco Grandia and the Yes, We’re Open agency, the commercial stars Lionel Messi and is currently airing in local markets worldwide. Fans can also unlock exclusive 360-degree digital experiences by scanning a QR code, granting access to a special welcome message from Lionel Messi himself, an augmented reality encounter featuring Messi and the Chicken Sandwich, Messi trivia games, online shopping, and more.

The introduction of the Messi Chicken Sandwich signifies the beginning of a new era in the partnership between Hard Rock International and Messi, following the successful launch of the “LIVE GREATNESS” campaign and the Messi Burger in March 2022. In November 2022, the brand unveiled a new co-branded retail collection, along with a special-edition version of the fan-favorite Messi Burger, called the Champion’s Edition, as a tribute to Messi’s remarkable journey and historic triumphs.

The Messi Chicken Sandwich promises to be a delectable addition to Hard Rock International’s menu, showcasing both culinary excellence and the spirit of greatness that resonates with Lionel Messi’s remarkable achievements on and off the soccer field.

