Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood to host weekend job fair ahead of Guitar Hotel’s grand opening

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood is hosting a weekend job fair for food, hotel and casino positions available ahead of the grand opening of the new Guitar Hotel.

The job fair will be held at the Hard Rock Event Center on 1 Seminole Way, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, Oct. 4, to Sunday, Oct. 6.

Hard Rock Hotel and Casino are looking to fill positions in multiple departments, including beverage, culinary and pastry, fine and casual dining outlets, housekeeping, poker operations, room service and security before the Guitar Hotel opens on Oct. 24.

Candidates may participate in on-the-spot interviews and receive immediate job offers.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a resume and dress professionally.

