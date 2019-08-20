Hard Rock hosts job fair in Hollywood as part of $1.5B expansion

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood is hosting a two-day job fair.

Coming as part of a $1.5 billion expansion, officials need to staff more than 35 new culinary and nightlife outlets that are set to open in October.

Among the available positions are bartenders, sous chef, cook and housekeeper.

On-the-spot interviews will be given Tuesday and Wednesday night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the hotel, located at 1 Seminole Way.

If you can’t make it out to both days, don’t worry.

Another job fair will take place from Sept. 12-14 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Attendees should bring a a hard copy of their resume.

