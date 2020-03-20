Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood to close amid COVID-19 concerns

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Hard Rock’s casino in Hollywood will close after the Seminole Tribe of Florida ordered all of its casinos throughout the state to cease operations as COVID-19 cases mount.

The casino, along with five others across the state, will close at 6 p.m., Friday until further notice.

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa

Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee

Seminole Casino Brighton

Seminole Casino Coconut Creek

Seminole Classic Casino (Hollywood)

“The decision was not taken lightly as Seminole Gaming employs nearly 14,000 Seminole Gaming team members in the state,” a press release stated.

The tribe said hotel guests will be contacted directly to accommodate their bookings and needs.

