MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Miramar concluded its annual summer camp program, “Hangin’ with 5-0,” earlier this week.

The camp, which wrapped up Thursday, gives South Florida children the chance to hang out with police officers.

At-risk youths were selected to participate by their schools resource officers and guidance counselors.

Sunbeam Properties, a sister company of Channel 7, is a proud sponsor of the program.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.