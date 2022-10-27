FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Halloween costume caused scare and confusion for all the wrong reasons at one medical office building in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police arrived at the building at 6301 Northwest Fifth Way, Thursday morning.

According to police, a 911 call was made about a man entering the building wearing a trench coat and armed with a weapon.

The call prompted police to evacuate the building and search for the suspicious person.

After a search of the building, police determined that the suspicious man was actually someone entering the building wearing a Halloween costume for a party and no threats were made to the public.

The scene has since been cleared and staff has returned to the building.

