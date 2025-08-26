(WSVN) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding the person responsible for firing a blowgun dart at a cat in Hallandale.

A 7-year-old black cat named ‘Hawkeye’ was found with a 5-inch dart lodged in its body last week.

Veterinarians at Good Karma Pet Rescue in Fort Lauderdale were able to save the feline’s life.

Now Hallandale Beach Police is seeking your help in tracking down the suspect. They’re offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

You may contact the Hallandale Beach Police Department at 954-457-1400.

