HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - New details on a teacher who was arrested in Hallandale Beach.

Lavelle Gordon is still behind bars, Tuesday, after being accused of having sex with a female student in the classroom.

According to students, they saw inappropriate behavior between him and the student, which included long hugs and play fighting.

The alleged victim said they would meet outside of the school where they kissed and had sex.

The Hallandale High teacher was told not to return to the school as the investigation went on.

Police said they found a video of the two kissing before they arrested Gordon.

He is being held on $75,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.