HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hallandale Beach resident is upset after a group of people set off a large amount of fireworks outside of her home on New Year’s night.

Speaking with 7News on Thursday, Patti Ward said some of the ash from the fireworks damaged her new car.

“There was fireworks being shot off in behind my car, extremely loud,” said Ward. “The glaze has little burns all throughout the car from the fireworks.”

Ward called Hallandale Beach Police, who told her that there was nothing they could do about it.

“They told me there’s three days of the year that they’re allowed to just shoot off fireworks,” she said.

According to city of Hallandale Beach law, fireworks are legal on New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day and the Fourth of July. However, large fireworks are not allowed.

It also states it is “unlawful to discharge any fireworks of any kind or form within the city without first obtaining from the city manager a permit.”

Still, Ward said she’s not happy about the fireworks being set off in the neighborhood.

“I’m very concerned about our safety, our property and the well-being of all the kids and families that live here,” she said.

She called police again on Thursday to file a report about the damage to her car from the fireworks.

Thankfully, no one was hurt on Wednesday night.

That wasn’t the case on Monday, when a Florida City man was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in Miami after badly injuring his hand with an explosive firework.

Ward now wants to see some more enforcement in the future.

“Even if it’s a holiday, they should still have to be supervised properly with a permit and done in a way or manner that nobody gets hurt,” she said.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.