Hallandale Beach woman, beauty supply store make face masks to be donated to local hospitals

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hallandale Beach woman has been making the most of her time spent at home by creating hundreds of face masks. A beauty supply store has also stepped up and both are helping in the fight against COVID-19.

The Studio Beauty and Supply store in Margate usually focuses on helping what’s on the outside, but the family behind the store wanted to do something from the heart for South Florida healthcare workers.

“With our salons being forced to close, in our beauty supply business, we decided to help our community,” said the storeowner. “We’ve had some of the essential products that our hospitals could use.”

They put together care packages for doctors, nurses and healthcare assistants. Inside the packages were thousands of handmade masks, alcohol and disposable gloves.

Rosilene Costa is an army of one who said she aims to motivate other South Floridians to follow in her footsteps.

“My intention is to make everybody wake up. Together we can do a lot,” she said.

She has made hundreds of cloth face masks in her apartment.

“Maybe a thousand,” she said. “It’s simple, and it can help.”

Doctors in Broward County said a supply shortage threatens to leave those on the front lines without the proper protection.

“There is a dearth on personal protective equipment across the country,” said Dr. Joshua Lenchus, Broward Health Medical Center’s chief medical officer.

Costa said donating the masks she made to Memorial Health is the least she could do.

“I hope they can use them on themselves or on the patients that are going in the waiting room,” she said.

She said others who are stuck at home should fire up their sewing machines as well.

“Let’s get together, everybody. Let’s do something,” she said. “The United States means united. We can make a difference.”

Costa said she has 400 masks ready to go, and she’ll be making hundreds more, once she has her sewing machine repaired or someone lends her a new one.

