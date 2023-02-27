HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A precautionary boil water notice is still in effect for Hallandale beach.

This affects anyone who lives between Northwest 10th street from Dixie Highway to Northwest 2nd Avenue.

Officials advise residents to boil water for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing their teeth or washing dishes.

The precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until the required two consecutive days of sampling surveys confirm no negative impacts from the watermain repair.

