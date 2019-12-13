Hallandale Beach masseur accused of raping customer

HAULOVER BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hallandale Beach massage therapist is facing a sexual battery charge after, police said, he raped one of his customers.

Lung Chang, an employee at the Ocean Drive Chiropractic & Wellness Center, appeared in bond court Friday.

According to the police report, the suspect took advantage of the victim on the massage table on April 30, 2018. The report stated he told the victim he was “releasing energy.”

The report states the woman fought back and left the room.

Chang is being held on $25,000 bond and has been ordered to refrain from contacting the victim.

