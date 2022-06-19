HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents of a Hallandale Beach high-rise have been allowed to return home days after a fire led to a mandatory evacuation.

City officials on Sunday morning announced they have rescinded the mandatory evacuation for the Hemispheres Condominium, located along the 1900 block of South Ocean Drive.

Authorities said the fire sparked Friday morning in the building’s electrical room and caused major issues to the air conditioning and water systems.

Officials said some repairs were made, and an inspection has been completed.

They said anyone who wants to return will be allowed to do so.

