Hallandale Beach issues curfew amid coronavirus pandemic

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Hallandale Beach has issued a curfew for its residents in order to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

The curfew will go into effect Tuesday and will continue until further notice between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Within those hours, residents cannot be outside their homes either as a pedestrian or driver unless it’s for essential travel, which Hallandale Beach defines as:

Accessing medication or health services

Providing police, fire or other governmental services

Providing assistance per the request of police, fire or governmental personnel

Going to or from work

Going to or from providing assistance to an individual with a disability or medical need or who is vulnerable to COVID-19

The curfew doesn’t prohibit anyone from walking their dog or other pet within the vicinity of their residence in which the pet resides.

