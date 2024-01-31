HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A destructive fire in Hallandale Beach consumed a home, leaving it in ruins and affecting power lines in the late hours of Tuesday night.

At 11:03 p.m., Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the blaze on the 600 block of Northwest Third Street.

Ring camera video from a neighboring home showed thick, black smoke billowing in the air from the engulfed house. The fire intensified, leading to part of the roof collapsing during the firefight, making the home a total loss.

The incident also resulted in downed power lines, disrupting electricity to the affected area. Neighbors said power was restored to the area around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

The American Red Cross arrived as the aftermath of this blaze left three people and two dogs homeless, assisting the family with temporary housing.

No injuries or damage to other nearby homes were reported.

The State Fire Marshal is now conducting an investigation into this incident.

